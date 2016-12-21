Deal closed for Rock Hill Chamber of Commerce building 2nd floor

SVN/Southern Commercial Real Estate, LLC and the York County Regional Chamber of Commerce announce the recent purchase/sale of the 2nd Floor of the Chamber of Commerce Building located at 116 East Main Street in downtown Rock Hill. The building will be home to SVN/Southern Commercial Real Estate, LLC which was started in 1999 by Mark Mayfield, CCIM, SEC, CPM and Randy Graham. SVN-SCRE provides commercial and industrial brokerage, tenant representation, consultation, asset management, property management, & leasing and represent clients in office, multifamily, retail, industrial and land transactions. Mark Mayfield and Randy Graham are Managing Directors and Co-Owners of the company that currently employs 5 staff and 6 licensed brokers.

“We are very excited about investing in our community and being a part of the emerging Downtown Rock Hill market. We have been greatly blessed in our business and had outgrown our former offices. We both felt this was good move for our business and we see so much opportunity and growth in the Downtown area,” says Graham.

Mayfield said, “With the growth and redevelopment of Old Town/Knowledge Park/Downtown we decided to seize the opportunity to purchase a beautiful old building and restore the interior to its former glory. The 2nd Floor has not been occupied in decades and we intend to bring it back to life. The finished product will preserve and incorporate the historic character of the building in a cool, loft-style setting with exposed brick, refinished hardwood floors, repurposed old lumber, lots of natural light and glass walls”.

Rob Youngblood, President of the York County Regional Chamber of Commerce added, “The Chamber was delighted to receive the unsolicited offer from Mayfield and Graham, and we view the purchase as a win-win situation. The buyers get historic downtown property that has great potential as functional and beautiful office space, and the transaction strongly supports the Chamber’s role in promoting business development and downtown revitalization while also providing funds that will augment our efforts in serving our members and the regional business community. We’re excited to have another successful and forward-thinking business as our new neighbor.”

SVN/SCRE is locally owned by Mayfield and Graham, but is affiliated with SVN International that has more than 700 advisors in over 145 markets nationwide with the mission of creating unprecedented value for commercial real estate advisors and their clients. The SVN brand was recently recognized as a “Top 10 Brand in Commercial Real Estate” by the annual Lipsey Company survey and received two Realcomm “Digie” awards for the innovative use of technology. SVN affiliates deliver results for clients through a proven business model that immediately markets every one of its clients’ properties to the entire brokerage community as well as its own investor data base.

The York County Regional Chamber of Commerce is the largest business organization in its four-county region of SC and is made up of over 900 members, including SVN-SCRE. Serving the Rock Hill, Fort Mill, and Tega Cay areas, the Chamber exists to support its members and serve as the voice of the regional business community. Its vision is to lead the York County region to become the premier place to live, work and conduct business in the Carolinas.

The 2nd floor space is being up fitted by Ecclesia Construction Company, also headquartered in Downtown RH with an anticipated completion date of March 2017.

