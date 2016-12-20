Quantcast
HFF closes $10.825M sale of 92-acre site in Apex (access required)

By: Scott Baughman December 20, 2016

Holliday Fenoglio Fowler, L.P. (HFF) has announced that it has closed the $10.825 million sale of an approximately 92-acre land site in the rapidly-growing Apex, North Carolina, area. HFF represented the seller/developer, Raleigh, North Carolina-based Blue Heron Asset Management, LLC (Blue Heron), in the transaction. The Halle Companies (Halle) purchased the site free and clear of ...

