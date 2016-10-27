ACE Mentor Program to Host Trades Day

Event at CPCC’s Harper Campus will introduce students to variety of construction trades

ACE Mentor Program of Greater Charlotte will host a Trades Day on Saturday, October 29, that will introduce high school students to a variety of construction trades through demonstrations and hands-on activities with local firms.

The organization is partnering with Central Piedmont Community College and Vannoy Construction on the event, which will be held at CPCC’s Harper Campus from 8:00 am to 1:30 pm. Trades Day is designed to educate students about the immediate trade job opportunities in the industry. According to a recent national survey by the Associated General Contractors of America, two thirds of construction firms are having a hard time filling hourly craft positions, which represent the bulk of the construction workforce.

The event will include demonstrations from seven Charlotte construction firms that support ACE Mentor: commercial masonry firm Old North State Masonry, plumbing contractor Precision Plumbing, interiors subcontractor Southeast Interior Systems, structural steel fabricator SteelFab Inc., concrete contractor Wayne Bros, electrical contracting firm WB Moore, and low-voltage contracting firm Xzact Technologies Inc.

“Skilled tradespeople are the backbone of the construction industry, and many of our students simply aren’t aware of these job opportunities, which pay well and offer long-term career growth,” said Elizabeth Romano, board chair of ACE Mentor Program of Greater Charlotte. “With rising construction activity and tight labor market conditions, it’s vital that we take additional steps to recruit and train tomorrow’s workers.”

Through its Crowder’s Construction Institute, Central Piedmont Community College offers construction skills training in masonry, plumbing and several other construction trade areas. The Harper Campus is home to the school’s construction management program, which prepares individuals for careers in residential and commercial construction management through a two-year associates degree.

ACE Mentor Program of Greater Charlotte provides an after-school mentoring program for high-school students interested in exploring careers in architecture, construction and engineering. The organization recently opened its sixth location in the Charlotte market.

The program currently serves over 175 students from the following area high schools: Charlotte Engineering Early College (CEEC), Hough, Vance, Independence, East Mecklenburg, Hopewell, Myers Park and Ardrey Kell. Through office tours, hands-on activities and field trips, the program introduces students to the industry’s various disciplines. Under the mentorship of more than 70 local industry professionals, students work in teams on projects that simulate real-life situations.

In addition to the after-school program, ACE also supports its students throughout the summer months. Through its partnership with the Mayor’s Youth Employment Program (MYEP), ACE is able to provide a number of summer internships. This allows hands-on, real-life career experiences to students and further prepares them for entry into the job market. For more information, visit the ACE Charlotte website.

