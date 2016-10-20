Quantcast
PERSONNEL FILE: Peters joins Showcase Realty

By: Scott Baughman October 20, 2016

Wendi Peters has joined the team at Showcase Realty as a new agent.

Peters has a background in real estate and is originally a New York native and has lived in Charlotte for over 20 years. She has a bachelor’s degree in Information Technology and Computer Science, according to a press release from Showcase.

Peters has over 10 years of professional service and has worked with short sales, foreclosures, and also has investment experience.

“I am thrilled to have Wendi on our team. Wendi is a seasoned professional and is committed to providing exceptional representation and service to her clients,” said Nancy Braun, Owner and Broker in Charge of Showcase Realty, in the release.

Showcase Realty specializes in luxury real estate, buying homes and selling homes.

  1. Ashley Harrison
    October 24, 2016 at 7:44 am

    I like the press release. Welcome Peters!

