50 Most Influential Women

Friday, May 19, 2017

6:00 – 10:00 p.m.

Hilton Charlotte Center City

222 East 3rd Street, Charlotte, NC 28202

The 50 Most Influential Women event was created to spotlight and recognize the important role women play in the greater Charlotte region, in the economy, and in society. The following individuals were nominated and judged by their peers and have been chosen to receive this award because of their influence and leadership in the Charlotte Mecklenburg community.

Interested in sponsoring the event? Please click here or contact Andrea Mounts at amounts@mecktimes.com to learn more.

Interested in the event details? Please click here or contact Tiara Benfield at tbenfield@mecktimes.com to learn more.